MetLife black cat among 300 feral felines living inside stadium, employees keep them fed: report

The infamous black feline that invaded the field at Metlife during Monday night’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game is reportedly among the 300-plus feral cats living inside the stadium and the owners are apparently keeping them fed, a report revealed Tuesday.

The cat, which many Giants’ fans are blaming for the 37-18 loss, wasn’t just a random omen. An employee who goes by the name “Cat Man” told the New York Post that there are “over 300 feral cats in the complex right now.”

He said that there are “seven or eight colonies at the [Meadowlands] racetrack” which are regularly fed by Metlife employees.

“The ownership [of the MetLife Sports Complex] pays for it, but I kick in 18 to 24 cans of wet food each week. They love the wet food,” he told the Post.

The employee said the MNF cat belongs to a colony living in an underground tunnel used by security. According to the Post, the cats were brought in decades ago to tackle the rodent problem at the racetrack.

But in a statement to the paper, a Metlife Stadium spokeswoman denied a horde of cats live within the complex.

“We most definitely do not have 300 feral cats living in the stadium. We are an outdoor facility and at times have seen 1 or 2 cats roaming around (most famously last night).”

She also denied feeding any animals, adding that the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority is responsible for operating the facility.