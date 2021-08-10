Lionel Messi arrives in France after signing 2-year, $104 million contract with Paris Saint-Germain

International soccer sensation Lionel Messi landed in Paris on Tuesday after reportedly signing a two-year $104 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain, officially ending his 21-year-long career with Barcelona.

PSG posted a video to its Twitter confirming news of Messi’s arrival. The short clip shows images of Messi’s iconic No.10 jersey with the slogan: "New diamond in Paris."

Sources told The Associated Press that the Argentinian is set to earn $41 million annually in his new deal with the French club. The two-year contract includes a third-year option.

Messi, 34, was pictured arriving at Le Bourget airport on Tuesday wearing a PSG T-shirt that read "Ici c’est Paris" -- "Here is Paris" -- as dozens of fans gathered outside to welcome the soccer legend.

In an emotional goodbye, Messi spoke to the media on Saturday confirming that Barcelona’s immense debt made it impossible to re-sign with the club after his contract officially ended on June 30.

"A lot of things have passed through my head, and at the same time … I can’t think of what to say," he said. "I haven’t come to terms with the reality of leaving this club and changing my life completely."

Messi said he offered to take a 50% pay cut, which would have reduced his salary from roughly $1.4 million a week to only $700,000 a week, but the numbers still weren’t enough to keep him.

"I didn't want to leave, but I have to. And I want to keep winning. That's my mentality. I want to win."

PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but also finally win the Champions League.

Fox News Peter Aitken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.