Mendenhall leads Steelers over Bengals

Rashard Mendenhall scored the go-ahead 17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in a key AFC North battle.

Mendenhall carried the ball 16 times for 44 yards and two scores for the Steelers (7-3), who came into the game a half-game behind the Bengals and Ravens in the division.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 21-of-33 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh, which bounced back from a tough 23-20 loss to the Ravens last Sunday.

Mike Wallace caught six passes for 54 yards and carried the ball two times for 31 yards for the victors.

Andy Dalton connected on 15-of-30 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cincinnati (6-3), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.