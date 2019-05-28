Megan Thee Stallion, hip hop standout, signed to former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford's record label

Injuries and ineffectiveness hampered former Major League Baseball outfielder Carl Crawford after he signed a 7-year, $142 million mega-deal in 2010 -- but the four-time All-Star is convinced his latest deal will end up being far more successful.

Crawford, who played 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, is now the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, a record label he launched after retiring from MLB, and which recently reeled in hip hop standout Megan Thee Stallion.

Crawford told TMZ Sports on Sunday he believes he can make the transition from base hits to radio hits.

“We got Megan and we think she's gonna be a huge star. And, not only her...we're hoping we have other people come up through the system as well,” Crawford said.

The former outfielder told TMZ Sports he used some of the millions he made in baseball to help launch the label.

“It was at least seven figures, I'll tell you that. And, that's because I built a studio and all that other stuff,” he said.

Megan Thee Stallion first emerged on the hip-hop scene with singles “Like A Stallion” and “The Houston Cypher.” She later released albums “Make It Hot” and “Tina Snow.”

Earlier this month, she released “Fever,” which has positioned her as one of the hottest acts in the genre.