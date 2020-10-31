Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Published

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird announce engagement

The two began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Two of America's best-known female athletes say they'll be getting married.

Professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe announced her engagement Friday after proposing to her longtime girlfriend, WNBA guard Sue Bird.

Rapinoe posted an Instagram photo showing her down on one knee, placing an engagement ring on Bird’s finger by an infinity pool looking out over the water.

Bird’s team, the Seattle Storm, congratulated the couple on Twitter, writing it’s “Ring Season.” The Storm recently won the league's championship.

Rapinoe also plays for a Washington state team, the Tacoma-based OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League.

The women began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to People magazine.

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird enjoy a game at the Alaska Airlines Arena on January 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Getty Images)

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird enjoy a game at the Alaska Airlines Arena on January 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Getty Images)

The couple even got a congrats from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who the Storm endorsed earlier this month. "Love will always win," Biden tweeted. 

Rapinoe has been vocally critical of President Trump in the past, saying after the U.S. women's team's World Cup win last year, "I'm not going to the f---ing White House." 

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and Rapinoe is an Olympic and two-time World Cup champion.

Rapinoe plays for the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Bird came out publicly as gay in an ESPN interview in 2017 after the two started dating, saying things “just clicked” with Rapinoe. "I joke she is my No. 1 go-to-for-advice person. She's just so levelheaded."