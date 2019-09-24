Megan Rapinoe gives passionate speech on racism and inequality after winning top FIFA award

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe received the Best FIFA Women’s Player award Monday and delivered a passionate speech about how players in her sport can have the power to change the world.

Rapinoe received the award after a tremendous Women’s World Cup where she won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball for being the tournament’s top scorer and best player respectively. During Monday’s ceremony, Rapinoe urged other soccer players to speak out on racism and inequality.

LIVERPOOL 5 POINTS CLEAR AT TOP AFTER BEATING CHELSEA 2-1

“If we really want to have meaningful change what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than Raheem Sterling and [Kalidou] Koulibaly, if they were as outraged about racism as they were," she said, "if everybody was as outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was as outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women's game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me."

Rapinoe added: “That's my ask of everybody. As professional footballers ... we have so much success, we have incredible platforms, I ask everybody here to lend your platform, to lift people up, to use this beautiful game to change the world for better.”

LAS VEGAS SOCCER MATCH'S PREGAME FESTIVITIES SEND RESIDENTS INTO PANIC AMID 'STORM AREA 51' FRENZY

Rapinoe told reporters after the ceremony she plans to use her growing platform “to the best of my ability.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the best players award on the men’s side.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.