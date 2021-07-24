Megan Rapinoe laments Olympics scheduling conflict causing UWSNT to miss ceremony

The U.S. women’s soccer team will hope for a bounce-back victory in their second Olympics match against New Zealand on Saturday after losing in a shutout to Sweden earlier in the week.

The squad were among those who missed out on attending the Olympics’ opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday night. Megan Rapinoe appeared on the NBC broadcast as the ceremony was ongoing. She was on the bus with her teammates coming back from soccer practice.

"Obviously we can’t be there, I don’t know who scheduled us to practice at this time," Rapinoe joked with hosts Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie. "But everyone from Team USA will be holding it down for us."

Rapinoe’s fiancé Sue Bird was one of the flag bearers for the U.S. team. Rapinoe noted that Bird doesn’t necessarily like the global spotlight but was happy for her.

"I feel like I get to share in it, even though I’m not deserving enough to be the flag bearer," she said.

Rapinoe and the soccer squad weren’t the only ones missing out on the ceremony.

Simone Biles and the rest of the star-studded gymnastics team didn’t head over to the stadium as they prepared for their first events on Saturday as well as COVID fears. One alternate team member already tested positive for the virus earlier in the week. The team was staying in a hotel instead of the Olympic Village as a precaution.