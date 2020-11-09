Megan Rapinoe hits out at English soccer for lack of investment in women's game

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most decorated soccer stars in the world and she has taken notice of what the Women’s Super League in England has done for women’s soccer.

She took a shot at English soccer for putting off investing in the women’s game for so long and particularly didn’t like how Manchester United only recently put money toward women’s soccer.

“I think women's football in England is the same as in America -- it is so far behind because of what we've had to overcome in the lack of investment,” Rapinoe told BBC on Monday.

She said, “It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful.”

The National Women’s Soccer League was formed in 2012 and featured starts like Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Marta and Christine Sinclair.

The NWSL came after Women’s Professional Soccer and before that the Women’s United Soccer Association. The WPS was founded in 2007 and the WUSA was founded in 2000 at the height of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup title.

The Women’s Super League in England only started in 2011. Arsenal, Birmingham City, Bristol, Chelsea, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Everton, Lincoln Ladies and Liverpool had teams in the inaugural season. Manchester United only had a team starting during the 2018-19 season.

Rapinoe is currently a member of the OL Reign in the NWSL. But she hasn’t played since the national team’s World Cup title last year.