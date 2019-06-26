Meet the world's sexiest hockey goalie who has sent pulses racing on the ice and stunned Instagram with skimpy selfies

Mikayla Demaiter has been called the “world's sexiest ice hockey goalkeeper” - and it's not hard to see why.

When she's not showing off her skills on the rink, the stunning blonde bombshell is bombarding her fans with skimpy selfies.

Demaiter, from Chatham in Ontario, plays for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women's Hockey League.

The 19-year-old has to keep herself covered from head to toe in protective clothing when she is on the ice.

But her Instagram page, which has amassed 125,000 followers, shows a very different side to her.

She leaves little to the imagination as she shows off her incredible figure in a selection of skimpy bikinis.

Demaiter has sent her fans into a frenzy with snaps of herself in the gym, in swimming pools and on the beach.

The stunner has posted a number of action shots of herself on the ice rink - but they do not seem to rack up as many likes.

