Medical staff performs CPR on fan on field before Patriots game

Emergency staff performed CPR on a fan on the field at Gillette Stadium before Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

The man was then put in an ambulance, which slowly pulled off the field. Patriots spokesman Stacey James said he was a fan and was taken to a hospital.

A small crowd gathered around the man, who was on his back in the south end zone about an hour before kickoff. He was receiving chest compressions even as he was loaded onto the ambulance.

No further information about the man or his condition was immediately available.