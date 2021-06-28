McLaughlin sets world record in 400 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. track and field trials, finishing in 51.90 seconds.

McLaughlin bested the record of 52.16 set by second-place finisher Dalilah Muhammad, who crossed in 52.42. Anna Cockrell was third in 53.70. The trio will head to the Olympics in Tokyo.

After her record-breaking run, McLaughlin crouched on the track, her hand over her open mouth in disbelief.

Muhammad won the gold in Brazil in 2016. Muhammad bested runner-up McLaughlin in the 2019 world championships in Doha.