McLaughlin sets world record in 400 hurdles

After her record-breaking run, McLaughlin crouched on the track, her hand over her open mouth in disbelief

Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. track and field trials, finishing in 51.90 seconds.

McLaughlin bested the record of 52.16 set by second-place finisher Dalilah Muhammad, who crossed in 52.42. Anna Cockrell was third in 53.70. The trio will head to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world record in the finals of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

After her record-breaking run, McLaughlin crouched on the track, her hand over her open mouth in disbelief.

Muhammad won the gold in Brazil in 2016. Muhammad bested runner-up McLaughlin in the 2019 world championships in Doha.