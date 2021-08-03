Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

McLaughlin outsprints teammate Muhammad for hurdles record

McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 meters to top the defending Olympic champion

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.

McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 meters to top the defending Olympic champion. 

Muhammad's time of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin's old record of 51.9, set at the Olympic trials last month.

BELARUS SPRINTER SAYS PUNISHMENT AWAITED HER BACK HOME

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.

McLaughlin and Muhammad have been trading the world record, and the wins, for two years now. 

BEST RACE EVER? WARHOLM WINS RECORD-SETTING HURDLES RACE

Muhammad first broke the mark at U.S. Nationals in 2019, then lowered it again. to 52.16, at the world championships in Doha.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McLaughlin broke that record earlier this summer at Olympic trials, running her 51.90 to become the first woman to crack the 52-seconds barrier.