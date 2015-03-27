McCarthy named Albany's associate head coach

The University at Albany promoted offensive coordinator Ryan McCarthy to associate head coach on Tuesday.

McCarthy, 34, is in his 11th season with the Great Danes' program and fifth as offensive coordinator.

With McCarthy on staff, UAlbany has won five Northeast Conference titles (2002, 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2011).

"Ryan McCarthy is an outstanding football coach," said Bob Ford, who will kick off his 40th season as Albany head coach on Saturday. "He is extremely organized and one of the best recruiters around. Ryan is highly respected by both the staff and the squad. He will do an outstanding job as our associate head coach."

In the past four seasons, tailback David McCarty became Albany's all-time rushing leader with 4,287 yards, quarterback Vinny Esposito finished his career as the program's No. 2 passer with 5,692 yards and wide receiver Tim Bush grabbed a school-record 147 career receptions.

Last season, McCarthy's offense ranked first in the NEC in both total and scoring offense. Quarterback Dan Di Lella broke the program's season record with 2,859 total offensive yards and 2,804 passing yards.