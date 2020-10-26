Lack of response after Andy Dalton hit disappointing, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says

A turbulent season for the Dallas Cowboys seems to be getting worse.

Head coach Mike McCarthy shared his disappointment in the team on Sunday for their lack of retaliation to a dirty hit on quarterback Andy Dalton late in the third quarter which would see him miss the rest of the game.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, respecting one another,” McCarthy told reporters following Dallas’ blowout loss against the Washington Football Team. “That was definitely probably not the response you would expect.”

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected after he dropped his shoulder for a late hit on Dalton, who was mid-slide. The tackle resulted in Dalton’s helmet coming off -- he was eventually escorted off the field and would not return.

But not a single skirmish broke out on the field. The Cowboys remained quiet as Ben DiNucci, a rookie from James Madison, came on to replace Dalton.

Cowboys’ running back Ezekial Elliot attempted to defend his team against the criticism, telling ProFootballTalk after the game that while it’s a “fair” assessment to make, “you've got to be careful. ... We've got to find a way to not cross that line, but we've still got to protect our guys.”

The idea was that after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season following a serious leg injury in Week 5, the Cowboys would be outraged by the possibility of losing Dalton too but reports have indicated a strong disconnect within the team, beginning with the coaching staff.

Reports surfaced after a blowout loss against the Arizona Cardinals last week that players felt the coaches were “totally unprepared” and “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

At 2-5, the Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as Washington moves forward with Bostic, who is not expected to be suspended for the hit.