UCLA Bruins
Maya Brady, Tom Brady's niece, gets high praise from NFL superstar

UCLA softball star smacked 3-run home run, sparking tweet from Bucs quarterback

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
UCLA softball player Maya Brady smacked a three-run home run in the Bruins’ 14-0 victory against San Jose State on Sunday and she received praise from one of the more famous members of her family.

Brady, a redshirt freshman utility player, started in the outfield against the Spartans. She was 1-for-3 with the home run and a strikeout.

Her uncle Tom Brady saw the highlight on social media.

"Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far!" he wrote.

Sports runs deep in Maya Brady’s family. Born in San Mateo, Calif., to Maureen Brady and Brian Timmons, her mother was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State. Tom Brady is one her uncles, and the other is former Boston Red Sox great Kevin Youkilis. Along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Maya Brady also idolizes former Florida Gators softball star Amanda Lorenz and Serena Williams.

In 2020, she was named the Softball America Freshman Player of the Year. In high school, she earned player of the year honors from the Ventura County Star and the Los Angeles Daily News.

Brady is 4-for-19 with seven RBI and one home run. She is batting .211.

UCLA has jumped out to a 10-1 record this season with its lone win coming against Oregon late last month.

