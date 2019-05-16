Maximum Security's owners file lawsuit over Kentucky Derby result

Maximum Security’s owners on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission over the result of the Kentucky Derby, which left the horse disqualified.

Gary and Mary West filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, Ky., seeking to have the decision to disqualify Maximum Security overturned and have the original decision reinstated, ESPN reported.

Maximum Security initially finished first in the race, but stewards overturned the result after it was determined the horse illegally drifted into War of Will’s path and affected other horses. Luis Saez, the horse’s jockey, was suspended for 15 days for failing to control the horse.

The owners called the disqualification process “bizarre and unconstitutional” and said the lack of an appeals process violated their right to due process, ESPN reported, citing the lawsuit.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stated that the stewards’ decision was not subject to appeal and denied a request to stay the disqualification ruling pending appeal.

Maximum Security appeared to hold off Country House during the muddy final stretch of the Derby. However, stewards determined that Maximum Security impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns of the race.

Country House was declared the winner.

Neither Maximum Security nor Country House will be competing in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes.

