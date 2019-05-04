Maximum Security finishes first in the Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security finished first on Saturday in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The horse, who was the 4-1 favorite in the race, defeated 18 other contenders vying for the top spot amid rainy conditions.

This victory brings Maximum Security's record to 5-0. He is owned by Gary and Mary West.

Ahead of the race's start, heavy rain caused the main dirt track to be downgraded from fast to sloppy.

