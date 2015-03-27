Mavs add Vince Carter

The Dallas Mavericks added a potentially explosive piece to their championship puzzle on Monday, signing free agent guard Vince Carter.

Carter comes to Big D having averaged career lows of 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while splitting the 2010-11 season with Orlando and Phoenix.

However, the 34-year-old is only two seasons removed from a 20.8 point, 5.1 rebound and 4.7 assist year with the Nets in 2008-09.

A standout at North Carolina, Carter ranks 35th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 20,250 career points.

The 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All Star, Carter has averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 925 career games with Toronto, New Jersey, the Magic and Suns.