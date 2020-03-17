Mavericks owner Mark Cuban supports overreacting in face of coronavirus: 'You are doing it right'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is reassuring his followers on social media they are doing the right thing if they feel they are overreacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

While urging his followers to stay home, he also tweeted a link to a story about the best practices Americans can take during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you think you are over-reacting, you are doing it right,” Cuban tweeted.

He added: “Don’t believe me? Trust the experts.”

Cuban also responded to one person who was skeptical about the number of people who “suddenly” have a compromised immune system.

“Perfection is the enemy of Progress. We don’t have to make it Perfect, we just have to do what’s Right,” Cuban wrote.

The billionaire owner was watching his Mavericks last week when he received word the league was putting the season on hold due to the coronavirus. He told ESPN he understood the decision was not about basketball or money and that he had a plan to take care of workers at the American Airlines Center while the season was on hold.

“It's really not about basketball or money,” he said. “If this thing is just exploding to the point where all of the sudden players and others have it, you think about your family. You want to really make sure you're doing this the right way. Now it's much more personal.

“You've seen what's happened in other countries. But just the idea that it's come this close and potentially a couple other players have it — 'stunning' isn't the right word. It's crazy.”