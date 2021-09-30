Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd compares Luka Doncic to Picasso

Luka Doncic will enter his first season with Jason Kidd at the helm

By Gary Sheffield Jr | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Newly hired Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd started off his first media day with an interesting comparison between Luka Doncic and Pablo Picasso.

"Luka is a young Picasso," said Kidd. "I don’t know if anybody ever told Picasso that he had to use all the paints, but I just want to remind him that he can rely on his teammates, that his teammates will be there to help him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kidd is bringing up the fact that Doncic tends to play hero ball rather than allowing his teammates to make his job easier. There’s discipline in taking less responsibility in the offense for players that have less talent than yourself, but that’s what’ll help the Mavericks, Kidd is getting at.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after a dunk by Kristaps Porzingis during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after a dunk by Kristaps Porzingis during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))

What better way to describe this phenomenon than Phil Jackson implementing the triangle offense with the Bulls to take pressure off Michael Jordan in ’91? Prior head coach Doug Collins let MJ run around the floor as he pleased to outscore his opponent, meanwhile, the rest of his squad stood by watching.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, of Slovenia, smiles for a photo during the NBA basketball team's Media Day in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, of Slovenia, smiles for a photo during the NBA basketball team's Media Day in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Doncic has an opportunity to relinquish the basketball throughout the game and it’ll make winning easier — at least that’s what Jason Kidd believes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd posses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's Media Day in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd posses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's Media Day in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

He’s a Hall of Famer and NBA world champion for a reason, so it doesn’t sound too unrealistic to expect Doncic to listen.