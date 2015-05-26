Matthews, Blazers hand Spurs fourth straight loss

Portland, OR (SportsNetwork.com) - Wesley Matthews netted 31 points on 11- of-18 shooting and the Portland Trail Blazers bested the San Antonio Spurs 111-95 on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard had 18 points, Nicolas Batum scored 15 with nine assists and LaMarcus Aldridge returned from a one-game absence (thumb) and posted 11 points and 13 rebounds.

"Our emphasis this week has been ball movement," said Matthews. "We were playing with energy."

Newly acquired Arron Afflalo added 10 points off the bench.

The Spurs lost their fourth straight game out of the All-Star break and fell to 2-5 on their annual rodeo road trip. They went 21-6 on the trip over the last three seasons.

Tim Duncan led San Antonio with 20 points and eight boards, Danny Green scored 17 points and Kawhi Leonard posted a full line with 14, eight boards, three assists and four steals.

I'm not used to losing like this," said Duncan. "We just kind of stumbled out of the break."

Aldridge opened the second half with a jumper, and Matthews converted a three- point play to set the tone for the rest of the game. After four straight by the Spurs, Lillard's three-point play sparked an 11-0 flurry to give the Blazers a 67-54 lead.

The Spurs got as close as four after Green and Patty Mills hit 3s to start the fourth, but Portland netted the next 10 to pull away.

Earlier, Portland shot 13-for-22 in the first quarter. Batum made all four of his shots for 10 points, and it was 32-16 after one.

The Spurs got back in the game with a strong second. After falling behind by 19 on Afflalo's 3-pointer just over a minute into the stanza, the Spurs outscored Portland 32-13 to get back within a point at halftime.

Game Notes

The Spurs, who owned the league's best road record last season, fell to 14-16 away from home ... The Blazers had lost two straight and 11 of 17 ... Portland shot 50.6 percent (43-for-85) from the floor and 50 percent (13-for-26) from behind the arc.