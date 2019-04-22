Matthew Stafford’s wife recovering from brain surgery, learning her ‘new normal’

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced on Instagram Sunday that she's recovering from her brain surgery and is at home learning her new normal.

Kelly Stafford wrote in a lengthy post earlier this month that she began to notice something was off when she started to feel dizzy when showing her kids how to front roll or twirl in ballet and then had a vertigo spell in January. She said her initial bloodwork showed nothing wrong, but the Lions doctor recommended she get an MRI for her brain.

“I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it.”

She had surgery on Wednesday and the procedure took twice as long as expected due to an abnormal vein. The doctor who performed the surgery was an expert on the condition.

“He had seen it [the vein] before and written a paper on it,” she posted. “That’s truly God’s work. The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know.”

Dr. Jack Rock, a neurosurgeon at Henry Ford Health System, said at a news conference that the procedure is relatively safe. The surgeon enters behind the ear. Some of the complications can be temporary or long-term facial paralysis.

