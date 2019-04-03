Detroit Lion QB Matthew Stafford's wife announces she has brain tumor, will undergo surgery

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced on Instagram Wednesday she's been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will have surgery to remove it later this month.

Kelly Stafford wrote in a lengthy post she began to notice something was off when she started to feel dizzy when showing her kids how to front roll or twirl in ballet and then had a vertigo spell in January. She said her initial bloodwork showed nothing wrong, but the Lions doctor recommended she get an MRI for her brain.

ALL-PRO DEFENSIVE LINEMAN HALOTI NGATA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM TOP OF MOUNT KILIMANJARO

“A few days later we were hit with the results,” she wrote. “I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it.”

Stafford wrote that she’s “terrified” and asked for prayers in her time of need.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery.”

Matthew and Kelly Stafford married in 2015 and have three daughters.