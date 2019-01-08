Matthew McConaughey cuts Texas defensive lineman's long locks after Sugar Bowl victory

Breckyn Hager's new haircut looks alright, alright, alright.

Oscar-winning actor and crazed Texas fan Matthew McConaughey gave the Longhorns' defensive lineman the trim of a lifetime Monday, posting the scissor session on Instagram as Hager’s trademark locks were done away with. Hager pointed out he had grown his hair for four years before Monday's cut.

Hager initially vowed to hold off on cutting his hair until the Longhorns captured a Big 12 championship, according to Bleacher Report. However, Texas never racked up that victory.

PETA CALLS ON TEXAS, GEORGIA TO END LIVE MASCOT USE AFTER SUGAR BOWL INCIDENT

So instead, Texas' Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia was enough for Hager to permit the haircut. Hager will donate his hair to Locks of Love, according to ESPN.

McConaughey is one of the biggest Texas fans around. He was named “Minister of Culture” for the school’s basketball arena last month.