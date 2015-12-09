Matt Ryan talks like he's prepared for many years with Kyle Shanahan

While Matt Ryan has dealt with his struggles in recent games, his confidence in offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan apparently doesn't seem to be the issue.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when Ryan was speaking on his radio show, he sounded ready for many more years working with Shanahan.

"I believe we're going to win a lot of games together," Ryan said Tuesday on his radio show on 680 The Fan.

"Kyle and I have done a great job or working together all year," Ryan said. "I feel really good about where we are at. Our production hasn't been there, but in terms of plays and all that kind of stuff, I feel really good about how Kyle and I have worked together this year."

Well, unfortunately for all those hoping to see either Ryan or Shanahan out of town next season, it seems that it's unlikely for either of those to happen. While it's not completely out of the realm of possibility, for the Falcons to bail on this duo after just one season would be a major surprise.