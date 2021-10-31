Matt Ryan's hand bleeds profusely during Falcons-Panthers game

The had of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was covered with blood after he was stepped on by Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Morgan Fox during their NFC South matchup on Sunday.

With under four minutes to go in the second quarter, Ryan was knocked to the ground by Fox before suffering the hand injury.

Ryan was able to keep playing, but on the very next play, he threw an interception to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, which put an end to their offensive drive.

The Falcons held a 10-9 lead at the half.

Ryan completed 10-of-13 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown. The former NFL MVP connected with do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson for a 15-yard score to cap an 8-play, 61-yard drive with 13:58 to go in the first half.