Matt Kuchar, Brian Gay sink holes-in-one within minutes of each other

Golfers Matt Kuchar and Brian Gay both had something to celebrate at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Sunday.

Kuchar and Gay recorded aces within minutes of each other and only two days after Cameron Tringale and Chase Seiffert made holes-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole.

GOLFER VIOLATES ONE-BALL RULE, PENALTIES MAKE HIM MISS THE CUT

Kuchar’s hole-in-one came on the par-3 eighth hole in the fourth round. He made the shot from 151 yards away.

A few minutes later, Gay teed off on the par-3 10th hole and sunk his own hole-in-one.

Kuchar and Gay both finished 12-under par for the tournament, tied for 14th place at the tournament.

GOLFER EDDIE PEPPERELL DISQUALIFIED FROM TOURNAMENT AFTER RUNNING OUT OF BALLS

It was Kuchar’s first event of the new golf season. He joined the PGA Tour in 2001 and has nine PGA Tour victories.

Gay, who joined the Tour in 1999, has four career PGA Tour victories. The Mayakoba Golf Classic over the weekend was his sixth tournament of the new season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brendon Todd won the event with a score of 20-under par, including a first-round 63. He finished one stroke better than Carlos Ortiz, Adam Long and Vaughn Taylor.