Masters Tournament to be held without fans in November

The 2020 Masters Tournament will be played without fans in attendance due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, Augusta National Golf Club officials said Wednesday.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said the “potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.” The course’s home state, Georgia, has reported a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

PAC-12 JOINS BIG TEN, CANCELS FALL FOOTBALL SEASON

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing,” Ridley said in a statement. “The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special."

Traditionally held in April, the Masters Tournament was postponed earlier this year as the pandemic brought live sporting events to a halt. Three of the PGA Tour’s four major tournaments were rescheduled, while a fourth, The Open Championship, was canceled entirely.

NICK SABAN: ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYERS SAFER AT SCHOOL

The PGA Tour resumed play in June after a weeks-long shutdown.

Ticketholders for the 2020 Masters Tournament will be guaranteed the same ticket at next year’s tournament, Augusta National said. The golf club intends to provide more information for ticketholders in September.

“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner,” Ridley added. “We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP