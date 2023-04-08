Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Masters third round suspended for rest of day; final round completion now in question

It's the third suspension of the tournament

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

The Masters has been halted a third time, and this time, they're done for the day.

The tournament announced that play has been suspended for the remainder of Saturday, leaving the completion of the final round up in the air.

Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the seventh green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983. With leaders through just six holes of the third round, Monday golf is a possibility.

The second round was suspended twice Friday, the first time for 21 minutes. However, inclement weather continued in Augusta and downed trees near the 17th tee box. Nobody was hurt, but play was completed for the day.

A sign that says "Play Suspended" on the leaderboard near fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

FRED COUPLES, 63, BECOMES OLDEST PLAYER TO MAKE CUT AT MASTERS

The second round resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday and finished just before noon, with the third round getting underway shortly after.

The weather forecast for Easter Sunday isn't looking too good, either.  

Jon Rahm of Spain looks over a putt on the second green with his caddie Adam Hayes during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka (13 under) led Jon Rahm by four strokes.