Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Masters competitor Billy Horschel takes tumble near green, stains white pants

Horschel was toward the bottom of the leaderboard heading into the third round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golfer Billy Horschel gave the phrase "your a--s is grass" a new meaning at the Masters on Saturday.

Horschel was working the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Course when his tee shot on the par-5 went into the pines. His second shot then sailed into some water right before the green. Instead of taking a penalty, he decided to hit the ball out of the tributary of Rae’s Creek.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He removed his golf shoes and socks and rolled up the legs of his white pants.

As he inched down the slope, Horschel took a tumble and fell right on his bottom.

Horschel had a bit of a stain on his butt and turned around to get an assessment from Phil Mickelson. The incident drew some laughs from the crowd as well.

MATTHEW WOLFF DISQUALIFIED FROM MASTERS AFTER SCORECARD BLUNDER

He managed to get out of the water trap and two-putted for par.

He was among the golfers trying to play catch up as the third round of the Masters started. The 34-year-old was toward the bottom of the leaderboard with the leaders getting ready to tee off in the afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Justin Rose owned a one-stroke lead going into the third round Saturday. Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters, was hanging around tied for fourth place before the round started.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_