Masters angling for November dates amid coronavirus pandemic

The Masters could be held in November, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement Monday.

Ridley said organizers have targeted Nov. 9-15 as the possible dates to hold the 2020 Masters, while also announcing the cancellation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials,” Ridley said. “Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”

Ridley also urged everyone to follow mandated CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport,” he said.

The Masters was set for early April, but the coronavirus outbreak put a stop to the tournament along with every other major sporting event.

The Masters’ announcement came shortly after The R&A announced the Open Championship would be canceled.

The PGA Tour still plans to hold other major events.

The Tour released a revised schedule Monday.

The PGA Championship is set for Aug. 3-9; The FedEx Cup Aug. 10 to Sept. 7; U.S. Open Sept. 14-20.