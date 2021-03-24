Massachusetts HS football coach fired over team's use of anti-Semitic language in play calls

A high school football coach in Massachusetts was fired Wednesday after it was revealed that his team used anti-Semitic language in its play calls during a recent game, reports said.

Dave Maimaron, the head coach of Duxbury High School, was under fire after reports said his team called audibles by employing words like "Auschwitz," "rabbi," and "dreidel," during its season opener on March 12. The team defeated Plymouth North 35-0.

"There is no place in our community, or any community, for this kind of hateful speech," said Duxbury School Committee Chair Kellie Bresnehan. "I am outraged, disappointed, and profoundly saddened that we find ourselves here."

MASSACHUSETTS HS FOOTBALL TEAM ACCUSED OF USING ANTI-SEMITIC LANGUAGE IN PLAY CALLS: REPORT

The school canceled upcoming games at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels. It's unclear if or when future games will be played, officials said.

Maimaron, who led Duxbury to a 159-43 record since 2005, issued a statement Monday expressing remorse due to the team’s "inappropriate conduct," according to the Boston Herald.

"On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12," the statement said. "The use of this language was careless, unnecessary, and most importantly hurtful on its face – inexcusable."

The coach was not on the sidelines during Duxbury’s most recent game, a 37-0 victory against Silver Lake on March 19.

DESHAUN WATSON'S LAWYER RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING 16TH LAWSUIT AGAINST QUARTERBACK

Maimaron also teaches in the school system. He was placed on paid administrative leave from his special needs teaching position pending further investigation, the paper reported.

The Duxbury Public School system issued a statement Monday saying they learned of the situation last week and "immediately" launched an investigation, which is still ongoing. Officials noted that the play call system has since been halted. They added that the language used during play calls was not directed toward the opposing team or at any individual.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League of New England called for "a full-scale independent investigation," according to the Boston Globe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Duxbury Teachers Association said in a statement Wednesday that "the allegations of anti-Semitism deserve an immediate and fair investigation."