Steelers medical cart controversy emerges after Mason Rudolph hit

A member of the NFLPA blasted the league after a medical cart appeared to malfunction moments after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked out of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh with a concussion.

“Embarrassing,” tweeted George Atallah, the NFLPA’s assistant executive director of external affairs. “I guess $15 billion (estimated league revenue in 2018) a year can’t buy you a working medical cart.”

The NFL is investigating the incident, which reportedly was an “operator error,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The 24-year-old Rudolph laid on the ground motionless surrounded by teammates after being hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas during Baltimore’s 26-23 overtime win.

The cart and stretcher were brought onto the field, and a group of six people were seen pushing the cart.

Rudolph eventually stood up minutes later, and walked off the field with assistance. He was later taken to the hospital. The Post-Gazette reported Rudolph indicated he wanted to walk off the field.

