Mason Rudolph, Myles Garrett chat more than year after helmet-swinging incident

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett appeared to clear the air after their game Sunday, more than a year after their brawl.

Rudolph and Garrett both said in recalling the fight that they would be open to having a chat if the time was right. Rudolph posted a photo of the two players apparently meeting.

"Onward and Upward," the Steelers quarterback wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo.

Garrett told reporters after the game he went and found Rudolph in the tunnel.

"I just told him good game – he played a hell of a game – and we will see you all in a week," Garrett said. "He played tough. He had 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He played very well, and he kept them in it to the very end. Had to show a little praise that he did well in this game and he was able to make some big plays for them."

Rudolph and Garrett were both a part of a big melee last season.

Toward the end of their November matchup, Garrett was enraged and ripped Rudolph’s helmet and swung it at him. The Browns star accused Rudolph of using a racial slur which set him off, a claim the NFL said it couldn’t substantiate.

The incident cost Garrett the rest of his season. Pittsburgh also missed the playoffs last year.

With the Browns winning on Sunday, the two teams will meet for a third time this year in the playoffs. It will be Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.