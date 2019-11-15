Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Mason Rudolph's agent reviewing brawl with Myles Garrett, laments potential 'catastrophic ending'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph walked away unscathed from a brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett toward the end of their matchup Thursday.

In their skirmish, Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the head with it. Moments later, Rudolph was pushed onto the ground by Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

The social media sphere exploded with calls for Garrett to face charges. And while it’s unclear what the NFL will do at this point, Rudolph’s agent, Timothy Younger, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he was still gathering information about the incident before any decisions on civil or legal action are made.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Younger also tweeted on the incident.

“The chain reaction began here with a very late take down following a pass. Very late,” Younger wrote. “That happens every Sunday. It is typically followed by pushing and shoving, even by the QB, and that usually ends it. However, what followed tonight cannot be defended by reasonable minds."

“There are many risks an NFL QB assumes every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-pound DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly.”

Cleveland police told Fox News the NFL was handling the incident.

Rudolph called Garrett's decision to hit him in the head with his own helmet "cowardly."

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” he said. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Rudolph did miss a few games this season with a concussion after being hit in the head on a tackle from Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas.

Suspensions and fines are likely to be handed down. Garrett has already been fined more than $50,000 for two separate incidents earlier in the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_