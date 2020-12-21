Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Rays
Published

Martin Shkreli picture used as motivation for MLB pitcher, insider says

Shkreli found himself in the headlines thanks to an Elle magazine article

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Professional athletes sometimes have certain rituals they use to get hyped or focused on their opponents before games – listening to certain music, having a certain pregame meal, etc.

For Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, it was looking at photo of Martin Shkreli.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed the tidbit in tweets Monday amid the fervor of an Elle Magazine article detailing one former Bloomberg reporter’s romance with the ex-pharmaceutical executive.

"I’ve been saving this anecdote for a story, but screw it. Too good to squirrel away," Passan tweeted.

"Someone suggested Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow try to get angry before starts. To do this, he would look at pictures of one person. He pulled out his phone and showed me.

RAYS SIGN PITCHER MICHAEL WACHA TO $3 MILLION, 1-YEAR DEAL

"It was Martin Shkreli."

Passan added that the Rays pitcher uses a different means to get motivated, but added that Glasnow "still thinks Martin Shkreli is a turd."

The story published in Elle about the "Pharma Bro" set the Internet ablaze Sunday. Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence for a 2017 conviction for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He first gained notoriety by buying the rights to a drug used to treat an infection that occurs in some AIDS, malaria and cancer patients and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill and is typically considered one of the most hated people in America.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_