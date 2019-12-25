Marshawn Lynch brings tidings and good cheer in first media address in Seahawks return

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch brought tidings and good cheer to the media Tuesday when he addressed reporters for the first time since re-joining the team.

Lynch and the Seahawks agreed to a deal Monday that would put him in a Seattle uniform for the final game of the season and through the playoffs. The team also signed Robert Turban.

“Happy holidays. Merry New Year. You all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back,” Lynch said.

The star running back is infamous for moseying around questions from the media. He went viral during Super Bowl XLIX before the Seahawks played the New England Patriots when he told reporters asking him questions he was just at the podium so he wouldn’t get fined.

He left the podium after his required 4 minutes and 30 seconds with reporters.

Lynch re-joins the backfield where he won his only Super Bowl title, when Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos one season before the Patriots clash.

The Seahawks have taken a major hit this season, losing Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny to injuries.

Lynch last appeared in a game with his hometown Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14, 2018. Ironically, he was playing against the Seahawks. He ran for 45 yards on 13 carries and failed to score a touchdown. He stepped away from football after that but never officially signed his retirement paperwork.

It’s unclear what kind of football shape Lynch is in.

He was last spotted on Dec. 15 in the RingCentral Coliseum parking lot in Oakland prior to the Raiders’ final home game, serving tequila shots to fans.

Lynch recently said in an interview posted on YouTube that he would consider returning to the Seahawks because “We got history there. We got unfinished business.”

During his time in Seattle, he ran for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns. He joined the Raiders prior to the start of the 2017 season and played 21 games for them.

Seattle plays the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night to determine the NFC West division champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.