Marshawn Lynch on fans' reception in return with Seahawks: 'Straight love'

Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown in his first game back with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and expressed his happiness to be back playing for the fans at CenturyLink Field after the game.

Lynch scored from the 1-yard line, leaping into the end zone over the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. He celebrated the score by shaking hands with his teammates and getting doused in Skittles.

“Straight love. Straight up,” Lynch said of the fans’ reception, according to the Seattle Times. “They made your boy feel right at home. That’s some solid s—t.”

Lynch finished with 34 rushing yards on 12 carries and the score.

“Just to see Marshawn dive in the end zone was awesome,” quarterback Russell Wilson said after the game. “To have Beast Mode back, he had some amazing runs. Just the excitement when he came in the game, it just felt right.”

Toward the end of the game, the Seahawks had the ball at the goal line and it appeared they were getting ready to have Lynch attempt to run the ball in. But Seattle was hit with a delay-of-game penalty which moved them backward and Lynch was subbed out of the game.

“I thought Marshawn would get the ball, and we'd run it in for a touchdown,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said.

Seattle signed Lynch last week after three of their running backs went down with injuries. He was signed for the 49ers game and through the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.