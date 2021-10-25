Expand / Collapse search
Marshawn Lynch drops expletives during 'ManningCast' appearance, delights fans

The former Seattle Seahawks star came in to offer his opinion and analysis on his former team’s game against the New Orleans Saints

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Peyton and Eli Manning had Marshawn Lynch as their first guest on their "Monday Night Football" simulcast, and it went just as well as NFL fans would have hoped.

The former Seattle Seahawks star came in to offer his opinion and analysis on his former team’s game against the New Orleans Saints and dropped three expletives during his time with the Manning brothers.

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch walks on the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch walks on the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Lynch started by joking that he took three shots of Hennessey before joining the Mannings on their show. He said he did one for Peyton, one for Eli and one for himself. He later went on to drop "s---" two times and finished his appearance with the f-bomb.

Lynch’s comments had fans hooting and hollering on Twitter.

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch (24) carries on a fourth-and-one but is pulled down short during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch (24) carries on a fourth-and-one but is pulled down short during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Peyton Manning later apologized for the expletives.

The former NFL star came onto the broadcast right after the Seahawks scored a touchdown on an 84-yardpass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. The wide receiver somehow managed to break from Marshon Lattimore The score put the Seahawks up 7-0 over the Saints in the first quarter.

Fans, background, cheer as Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) tosses aside the ball after scoring on an 84-yard pass play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle.

Fans, background, cheer as Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) tosses aside the ball after scoring on an 84-yard pass play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

According to NFL Research, it was the longest play for the Seahawks since 2010.

"The 84-yard TD from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf is the longest pass TD for the @Seahawks since a 87-yard connection from Matt Hasselbeck to Ben Obomanu in 2010 and the 3rd-longest in franchise history (longest was a 90-yarder from Seneca Wallace to Koren Robinson in 2008)," the NFL said.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com