Marshawn Lynch says his agent talking to Seahawks about possible return for 2020

Marshawn Lynch said Monday he’s in talks with the Seattle Seahawks about returning to the team for the 2020 season after coming out of retirement at the end of last year.

Lynch appeared on ESPN and discussed a potential return. He played in the final game for the Seahawks after several of their running backs were lost for the season. He then played in two playoff games.

“Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,” he said. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s---, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much.”

Lynch, in Week 17 of the 2019 season, rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries. He scored one touchdown. In the two playoff games, he had 33 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are coming off injuries. Carson is expected to be healthy for Week 1, but Penny is still recovering from a knee injury and is likely not going to be ready for the start of the season.

Additionally, the Seahawks have Travis Homer on their roster and recently drafted DeeJay Dallas. They also added Patrick Carr and Anthony Jones as undrafted free agents.