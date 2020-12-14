Marshall vs. UAB: Conference USA title game preview, kickoff time & more

Marshall and UAB will meet in the 2020 Conference USA championship game Friday night.

Conference USA announced Sunday the title game would actually take place as there were some questions over whether to hold the game because the coronavirus pandemic pushed everything backward.

It’s been a strange season, but Marshall and UAB have been two of the best teams in the conference.

Marshall was 7-0 before being upset by Rice two weeks ago. The Thundering Herd had mostly dominated its opponents before the shutout by the Owls, 20-0.

The Grant Wells- and Brenden Knox-led offense has worked wonders this season. Wells has 1,839 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes with a 63.4% completion percentage. Knox has been hard to stop on the ground, rushing for 820 yards and nine touchdowns.

The only thing plaguing Marshall going into the game is the fact that it hasn't played since the Dec. 5 game. UAB might have three losses but it beat Rice last week.

The Blazers are in the conference title game for the third consecutive season. Last year, they lost to Florida Atlantic but the year prior they defeated Middle Tennessee.

It’ll be up to Kristopher Moll to lead the defense against the high-powered Thundering Herd.

UAB quarterback Bryson Lucero has thrown for 969 yards and seven touchdowns but also has eight interceptions this season. Tight end Grant Prince has four touchdown catches for UAB and Spencer Brown has rushed for 10 touchdowns.

Here’s what you need to know about the Conference USA title game.

MARSHALL (7-1) VS. UAB (5-3)

Date: Dec. 18

Time (ET): 7 pm

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Location: Huntington, W.Va.

RECENT C-USA TITLE WINNERS

2019: Florida Atlantic

2018: UAB

2017: Florida Atlantic

2016: Western Kentucky

2015: Western Kentucky