Former college basketball standout Marshall Plumlee joins US Army Rangers

Marshall Plumlee was among the standouts who came out of Duke University, but upon his entrance into the NBA, he did not find much success playing for two different teams in two seasons.

But success for Plumlee, it appears, has come from outside the basketball court.

Plumlee became a U.S. Army Ranger last week after graduating from camp. Plumlee’s brother, Miles, congratulated him in an Instagram post, saying “Saying I’m proud isn’t enough... you’re selfless and uncompromising. I love you and it’s a joy to see you happy living your life the way you envision it. So grateful I get to be your big brother.”

Plumlee also posted a picture on Instagram revealing he gave his Ranger Tab to his mother.

“No one more deserving of pinning my Ranger Tab,” he wrote. “Going from the NBA to the active duty Army and now Ranger School I have to thank my biggest supporter in the transition, my mom. I love you!”

Plumlee, who was in the ROTC during his time at Duke, played four seasons with the Blue Devils. He started all 36 games he played in his senior season.

He played for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks from 2016 to 2018 in the NBA. He has two brothers, Mason and Miles, who both currently play in the NBA.