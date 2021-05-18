Marshall wins its first-ever men's soccer national title in thrilling fashion

Marshall won its first-ever men's soccer national title Monday night in a topsy-turvy season that really couldn’t have ended any other way.

The college soccer season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and later moved to the spring after having been played in the fall. The Thundering Herd finished the season 9-2-2 overall and 6-0-1 against Conference USA opponents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marshall entered the NCAA Tournament unseeded but had a first-round bye. The team went on to defeat Fordham and upset No. 1 Clemson, No. 8 Georgetown and No. 16 North Carolina to get to No. 3 Indiana for the national title.

The Thundering Herd played the Hoosiers tight. Indiana was able to get off eight shots but none of them got past goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.

In overtime, Marshall would score the golden goal on a shot from Jamil Roberts. It was Roberts’ third game-winner of the NCAA Tournament.

Former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington was among those who congratulated their school.

SAM HOUSTON STATE WINS FCS TITLE WITH GAME-WINNING TD PASS WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT

"Immensely, immensely proud to be a part of this team," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said, via the school’s website. "We all really kind of came together this season and we just got better and better and better. We had some bumps in the road. There are definitely a couple of teams tonight that will be happy they beat a national champion. But, we continued to learn from each lesson and each set back.

"It was the way it felt. It just felt amazing to be around this group. Everyone felt dialed in. Just couldn't get enough of hanging out, enough of watching scouts and film and working with the guys. It was just one of those things where everyone was feeding off it more and more. And just being able to hang out socially for these last couple weeks has been fantastic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grassie also congratulated Indiana on a tough fight.

Marshall finished the season 13-2-3.