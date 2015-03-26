Marseille hopes to build on CL win against Brest

Marseille coach Didier Deschamps admitted 0 Champions League win over defending German champion Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Marseille's second win from as many games in European play has the club on the cusp of knockout play, even with four games left in the group stage, as it has a five-point cushion over Dortmund and six-point lead over Olympiacos.

But while the club's European form has been impressive, its domestic style has been horrible. Marseille has just one win from eight games, and hosts Brest on Sunday in a must-win fixture.

Andre Ayew had a brace against Dortmund at the Stade Velodrome and Deschamps admitted "if we can infuse our league campaign with the qualities we showed (Wednesday), we may well start collecting points.

"I hope this excellent win will give us the confidence and the calmness to get the job done against Brest on Sunday night."

Although it's tough to eliminate any team from the title race with 30 games to go in the season, with a 10-point deficit between Marseille and the top - held by PSG, Lyon and Toulouse on 17 points - the climb could become to steep soon.

Marseille could use a victory over Brest, one of two winless sides in Ligue 1, to take a step toward the top with Lyon visiting PSG on Sunday and Toulouse at Sochaux on Saturday.

PSG fell to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, 2-0, in the Europa League as it lost for the first time in 11 games, while Lyon beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Champions League play earlier this week.

PSG, Lyon and Toulouse all have five victories, a loss and two ties from eight games, but with tough games this weekend, could see the gap at the top close - or disappear.

Montpellier, one point back in fourth, visits Bordeaux to highlight Saturday's slate, which also features Valenciennes at Lorient, Nice at Caen, Ajaccio at Dijon, Auxerre at St Etienne and Evian at Nancy.

On Sunday, defending French champion Lille, which tied Trabzonspor 1-1 midweek in the Champions League, hosts Rennes with its sights on closing a four-point gap on the leaders.