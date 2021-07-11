Marlins' Pablo Lopez strikes out first 9 batters of game vs. Braves, making history

Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez etched his name into the history books on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

Lopez became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to start a game by striking out the first nine batters faced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It wasn’t until the fourth inning where the Braves finally got a bat on the ball.

Ehire Adrianza grounded out to first baseman Jesus Aguilar. Freddie Freeman then broke up the perfect game when he recorded a double. Ozzie Albies would bring Freeman home in the next at-bat while Albies would score two batters later on an Orlando Arcia score.

SHOHEI OHTANI BAD STRIKEOUT CALL LEAVES BROADCAST BOOTH FURIOUS

Lopez came into Sunday having a solid season in his fourth year with the Marlins.

He had a 2.94 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 18 starts this season. It’s the first time in his career he had reached 100 or more strikeouts. He had 95 strikeouts in 2019.

Miami is looking to finish the first half of the regular season strong wit the All-Star break around the corner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marlins came into their game against the Braves with a 38-50 record and 10 games behind the National League East-division-leading New York Mets for first place. Atlanta is 44-44 this season.