Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Marlins
Published

Marlins' Jesús Sánchez makes incredible barehanded catch vs. Nationals

The Marlins won the game in a crazy ending

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez made an incredible play in the fourth winning of a wild win on Monday night against the Washington Nationals.

Sánchez tracked down a Lane Thomas ball to the small portion of foul territory at LoanDepot Park and caught the ball with his bare hand. A feat that appeared to even shock Sánchez. He also had a home run which helped the Marlins rally to an 8-7 victory over the Nationals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game ended with some excitement.

Miami was up to the bat in the bottom of the 10th inning with Jazz Chisholm starting on second base. Nationals pitcher Sam Clay intentionally walked Sánchez and Chisholm stole third base while Lewis Brinson was up at the plate. Clay then bounced a pitch that couldn’t be corralled by catcher Keibert Ruiz and Chisholm raced to the plate to score the game-winning run.

SÁNCHEZ HOMERS, YANKS BEAT RANGERS 4-3 TO GAIN IN WILD CARD

"It’s exciting, I love being on-base with those opportunities where I can run and go hard," Chisholm said. "As soon as they told me I was on second base, I was so excited to go out there."

In the top of the 10th inning, Luis Garcia tried for home on a ground ball from Josh Bell but was out and Bell was then ruled out for interfering with the throw from Miami catcher Sandy Leon. Nationals manager Dave Martinez argued the call but was ejected. Bell admitted he ran inside the baseline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like a lot of players do. My momentum had me in the throwing lane. It’s tough feeling first, and then having a split second and then feeling the ball hit me and getting called out. I guess it makes sense if he catches the ball and I’m safe at first but nothing happens afterwards," Bell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com