Markakis, Braves squeak past Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Nick Markakis capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI ground-rule double, and Atlanta came away with a 3-2 decision over Los Angeles in the finale of a three-game series.

Cameron Maybin homered among his two hits for the Braves, while Andrelton Simmons hit safely twice and scored a run.

Alex Wood (3-2) gave up a run on seven hits with six strikeouts over his seven-inning outing. Jason Grilli notched his 14th save despite allowing a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Alex Guerrero homered and Justin Turner knocked in the other run for the Dodgers, who failed in their bid to sweep the set.

Chris Hatcher (1-4) was charged with two runs and a walk in the eighth and failed to retire a batter.

Atlanta began the deciding frame against Hatcher on a single from Simmons and walk to pinch-hitter Todd Cunningham, then Adam Liberatore entered and Joc Peterson reached on a fielder's choice before stealing second.

Freddie Freeman also worked a walk and a wild pitch on the play brought in Simmons before Markakis bounced a ball into the left-field stands to score Peterson and make it 3-1.

Guerrero cleared the wall in right center with one down in the home ninth and the hosts got to 3-2. Andre Ethier followed with a pinch-hit single, then A.J. Ellis reached on a fielder's choice ahead of Alberto Callaspo's fly out to center.

Maybin's one-out solo shot in the third put the Braves on the board, but the Dodgers countered in the home fourth as Jimmy Rollins reached on an error, moved up on a groundout and scored on Turner's scorching hit on the right side.

The hosts had runners on the corners in the fifth but came up empty when Rollins grounded into a fielder's choice.

Game Notes

Atlanta continues its road trip in San Francisco on Thursday, while the Dodgers head to St. Louis on Friday ... Prior to the game, the Braves acquired infielder Juan Uribe and pitcher Chris Withrow from the Dodgers in exchange for Callaspo and pitchers Eric Stults, Ian Thomas and Juan Jaime ... Los Angeles then recalled outfielder Chris Heisey from Triple-A Oklahoma City, designated pitchers Stults and Sergio Santos for assignment and optioned pitcher Ian Thomas to OKC.