Ex-college football coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 22

Former college football coach Mark Richt revealed Monday he suffered a heart attack and is expecting a quick recovery.

Richt made the revelation in a tweet. The former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes coach plans to return to work as an ACC Network analyst for ESPN.

“I am assuming word travels fast,” he wrote in a tweet. “So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Rice added in a tweet later: “I guess I’m off the cheese balls!”

Some of Richt's former players expressed their concerns after hearing of his ailment.

Richt joined the ACC Network in April after three seasons with the Hurricanes. He retired as Miami’s coach after going 26-13 over those three seasons. In his last year, Miami went 7-6 including a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Richt, 59, spent 15 seasons at Georgia before joining Miami. He was 171-64 and 10-7 in bowl games.

