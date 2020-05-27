Mark Cuban proposes plan for NBA return that includes all teams, play-in tournament

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is intent on maintaining the integrity of the season and that includes all 30 NBA teams returning to play.

The league is in talks with Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to serve as the host city for when the season returns but a new concern has come up over whether teams out of playoff contention will be willing to return for regular-season games.

TRAIL BLAZERS’ DAMIAN LILLARD VOWS TO RETURN TO COURT ONLY IF TEAM HAS ‘TRUE OPPORTUNITY’ TO MAKE PLAYOFFS

But on Tuesday, Cuban told ESPN that a partial return of the league isn’t an option because of the financial impact of TV contracts.

Cuban said he suggested a plan to the NBA that would remedy teams not willing to risk playing in Florida with no chance at the playoffs.

"It's fair. It's entertaining," Cuban told ESPN of his plan.

NBA PLAYERS 'REALLY WANT TO PLAY' AS RUMORS ABOUT LEAGUE RESUMING SWIRL, UNION CHIEF SAYS

Cuban's proposed plan included all teams playing five-to-seven regular-season games before having a play-in tournament to decide the playoffs.

The plan then stated that the top 10 teams from the Eastern and Western Conference would qualify for the postseason and be re-seeded based on their overall records, according to ESPN. There would be two play-in games which either can be single-elimination or a best-of-three series including the Nos. 17 through 20 seeds.

The winners of those matchups would advance to play the Nos. 15 and 16 seeds in the proposed bracket. The playoffs would be played in the traditional best-of-seven series format.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While he acknowledged that it would be a challenge for the NBA to schedule the number of games necessary for his plan, Cuban believes it's the best solution for the league’s financial concerns and the players’ interest in fairness.