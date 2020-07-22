Mark Cuban sends message to fans who agree with Ted Cruz on anthem controversy

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, were involved in a heated Twitter exchange on Monday. It started when Cuban responded to a tweet from talk radio host Mark Davis in which he declared he was excited for the NBA to return but would be “OUT” the minute a player kneels during the national anthem.

“Bye,” Cuban responded to the tweet, but Cruz took notice and didn’t appreciate the snarky response that seemed to imply the Mavericks don't mind if players protest during the national anthem by taking a knee.

Cuban doubled down on his initial statement with a special message to fans, as well as police officers and veterans, some of whom may agree with Cruz on this argument. Cuban spoke to The Athletic and talked about the organization’s efforts to honor veterans.

“We honor our veterans and thank them every day,” Cuban said. “We have had Seats for Soldiers every year for the past 15 years where we fly in wounded soldiers who have made incredible sacrifices for our country and honor them by partnering with our season ticket holders and giving them every front row seat around the court.”

Cruz accused Cuban of dishonoring the police, but the Mavericks owner explained in detail how the team holds programs that are meant to honor the veterans. He asked readers to Google “Mavs Seats for Soldiers,” which Cuban said will “give you chills.”

“While we don’t have a singular day for our officers, we have incredible programs with the Dallas and local Police Departments,” Cuban said. “Our players, our staff, our community relations group work very closely to recognize them and to create programs that allow local kids to get to know them better and recognize the hard work they put in. I have met personally with the Chief of Police to discuss programs and ways to move forward. As I told her, I am not a fan of defund(ing) the police, but I am a fan of disrupting the police and allowing them to focus on their core competencies and sharing other responsibilities with those outside the DPD.”

Cruz then evoked a separate controversy over the NBA’s relationship with China. The league came under fire last year after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted pro-Hong Kong rhetoric just ahead of the league’s China series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

“Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China,” Cruz wrote. “I’ll wait.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a press release detailing a letter he planned to send NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league’s decision to limit messages players can wear on their uniforms to “pre-approved, social justice slogans” while “censoring support” for law enforcement and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

China began to crack down on the NBA almost immediately after Morey expressed support for Hong Kong, as Chinese sportswear brands either suspended or severed ties with the Rockets. The Communist government also blacked out broadcasts of the league’s preseason games in the country and canceled NBA Cares events and media availabilities ahead of an exhibition game between the Lakers and Nets.

Many NBA stars, coaches, and executives have since been criticized for taking a stance on Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump issues while not speaking up about issues related to the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley's letter asked the NBA commissioner to answer five questions: Whether the NBA will censor pro-military or pro-police statements; whether it's true that phrases approved for display on jerseys don't include messages in support of victims of the Chinese Communist Party; whether the NBA will censor any message showing support for victims of the Chinese Community Party; how the league plans to defend players who speak out against China; and whether the league will condemn China for trying to silence players.

Cruz also mocked Cuban for implying that the senator was somehow trying to keep his tweet a secret by not directly tagging the Mavericks owner.

“Yes, Mark, my communication tweeting out my response to the world was meant somehow to keep it a secret. Because you’re very scary,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz sent a follow-up tweet noting that Cuban had not responded.

“Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say ‘Free Hong Kong?’ Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs? Can you say ANYTHING other than ‘Chairman Mao is beautiful & wise?’ Cruz asked.

Cuban did respond, saying he doesn't get involved in the domestic policies of other countries. He also provided a link to a 2019 YouTube video as proof he would speak out against China if needed and mocked Cruz for his relationship with President Trump.

